Former House Of Reps Member Sani Toro Abducted By Gunmen

A former member of the Federal House Of Representatives Hon Sani Toro has been kidnapped





Toro was the Secretary-General of the then NFA between 1993 and 1999. He was also a former Commissioner of Sports in Bauchi State and one time member of the House of Representatives.





He was reportedly abducted on Saturday night, on Abuja-Jos road, along with a former Golden Eaglets assistant coach, Garba Iliya.





Both men were said to be travelling back to Bauchi after attending the wedding of the son of a former NFF president, Alhaji Aminu Maigari, in Abuja on Friday.





Confirming the incident, a close friend of the abductees in Bauchi State, said the gunmen were yet to contact their families.





“It is true they were abducted close to Ryom in Plateau State when they were returning to Bauchi from Abuja.





“They had attended the wedding Fatiha of the son of Alhaji Aminu Maigari at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday. I have been in touch with their family members. Those who kidnapped them are yet to contact the familes.





“We are all praying and hoping in earnest that Allah will intervene in the unfortunate situation and they would be released unharmed”, he said.





