Five persons were confirmed dead while nine sustained injuries when a Toyota Hiace bus caught fire in motion in the Ogere area of Lagos-

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in Abeokuta yesterday.

Umar said the accident happened yesterday morning.

The sector commander said the lone accident was as a result of mechanical deficiency which resulted in fire outbreak

