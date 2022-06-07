Fidelity Bank Bags Award for Best SME Bank In Nigeria

Published:

Fidelity Bank Plc, one of the Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, has added yet another accolade to its burgeoning collection of awards. This time, the Bank has been recognized as the ‘Best SME Bank in Nigeria’ by the Global Finance Banking & Finance Awards 2022.

According to the organizers, Global Banking and Finance review, the bank was presented the award after a comprehensive review and assessment of its intervention and provision of long-term financing support for small businesses across Nigeria.

Dedicating the award to customers and staff of the bank, Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer of Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, “Our long-running support for the growth and development of small businesses stems from our recognition of SMEs as critical agents of economic transformation in Nigeria. That is why we constantly innovate new ways of helping them meet their objectives. I thank our customers for keeping faith with us and our staff for going the extra mile in delighting our customers”.

According to Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe, over the years, Fidelity bank has developed a strong multifaceted SME banking franchise, driven by tailored products and services. She also noted that the bank has attractive offerings backed by the requisite one-on-one and cluster-focused advisory services and hand-holding support for SME customers.

The Global Finance Banking Awards are recognized globally and justly regarded as the industry standard for premier banking and financial services excellence with key sources of data and intelligence on the global banking and finance industry. The yearly awards recognize deserving financial institutions and corporate organizations, that drive innovation in the global financing community. They reflect on the achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the financial sector.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 6.5 million customers serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. The bank was recently recognized as the Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking & Finance Awards. The bank has also won awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.





