Enugu Govt Collaborates With NSIA On Upgrade Of State Medical Diagnostic Centre

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State said it has reached a collaboration agreement with the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) for the upgrade of the State Medical Diagnostic Centre, Enugu, to a comprehensive Diagnostic and Oncology (Cancer) treatment Centre.





A statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, disclosed that the State Executive Council (EXCO), sequel to the collaboration agreement, has approved the evacuation of the existing equipment in the Diagnostic Centre, as requested by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, to enable it take over the health facility.





Dr. Obi added that the State Executive Council also approved that the evacuated equipment will be put to good use at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu and other hospitals in the state.





The Health Commissioner revealed that the state government "sees a greater opportunity for more efficient services to its citizens and beyond through this collaboration".

