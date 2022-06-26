Ekweremadu Saga : David Nwamini Is 25 Not 15..Brother Opens Up

Published:

Jonathan Ukpo Nwanmini, younger brother of David Ukpo Nwanmini, an alleged victim of organ trafficking involving Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in the United Kingdom, has reacted to the controversy surrounding his brother's age.





While David's passport shared online revealed he is 22-years-old in contrast to him allegedly telling Metropolitan police detectives that he is 15-years-old, his brother told Sunday Vanguard that he is 25-years-old.





He also disclosed that David told him he's traveling abroad to school. Jonathan said;





”David is my elder brother because we are both of the same father with different mothers and we hail from Ebonyi State. I will be 22 years old by next month and David is 25 years old. I am aware that he travelled because he told me. He did not disclose the country he was travelling to.

He simply told me he was going to school abroad.





“After some months of not hearing from him, I got his number from his girlfriend and called him. I asked about his studies and work.





"He said it was fine but that he was not working yet as he needed to go to school first before he could be given a working paper. I told him about our dad who was not feeling fine.





"This was the conversation we had this month since January when he travelled. He was staying with us here in Ikotun before he left. We both sell phone accessories. We spoke last week. We even spoke again this week.”





Another businessman in Ikotun who pleaded anonymity also said that





“David left Nigeria in January. He told us that someone promised to sponsor his education in the UK. He never mentioned the name of the person, but from what I have read online, it might be that the person was an intermediary between David and the former Deputy Speaker.”





Recall that on Thursday June 23, the Metropolitan Police announced that Ekweremadu and his wife were charged to court over the allegation of bringing a child with the name David to the UK for organ harvesting.





Meanwhile the Ebonyi State government where David Nwamini hails from said they are in solidarity with Senator Ike Ekweremadu





This is an unedited press Statement by the Government





*PRESS RELEASE* *Dated: 26:06:2022*

1 Ebonyi State Government is following up the turn of events and twists that followed the medical intention of the former Deputy Senate President, Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu over the health condition of his daughter *Ms Sonia Ekweremadu* and the circumstances that led to the detention of *Senator Ike Ekweremadu* and his wife in United Kingdom.

2. While we urge the *UK Government* to act progressively and meticulously and critically look at the intention (Mens rea) and the minds of the detained family and please give them the benefit of the doubt, we enjoin the public especially those with shades of opinions and surge of anxieties to remain calm as we hope to see light at the end of the tunnel.

3. The State Government is reaching out to the family of *David Okemini Ukpo* from Ebonyi State, whose information to the *Metropolitan Authority of UK* orchestrated the criminal charge incidented against the Distinguished Senator and his wife. The State Government stands with *Senator Ike Ekweremadu* at this trial moment and hopes that the truth and nothing but the truth shall guide the outcome of the matter.

Signed

Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji (Honourable Commissioner for Information and State Orientation)





Share This