Ekiti APC Guber Candidate Seen Giving Woman Money At Polling Station

Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, was captured giving money to an electorate at his polling unit at ward 06, unit 03, Okelele Area of Ikogosi-Ekiti.

Oyebanji gave money to the electorate while voting was ongoing.

He arrived at his polling unit alongside his wife.

Speaking after he voted, Oyebanji said he will win the contested election with a wide margin.

He said: “This is an improvement and my expectation is that I will win. I am happy that there was no case of apathy. The security build-up has also been impressive, so the process has been good and fine.

“I am coming with a change agenda and my manifesto is clear about the changes I am bringing,” he said.

Many who witnessed the incident said it was a kind gesture being extended to the old woman and not an inducement as being alleged in some quarters

