EFCC charges Macmillan Nigeria Publisher Over Alleged $156,700 Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Macmillan Nigeria’s Publisher, Professor Adesanya Adelekan, and one Bola Fasasi with an alleged $156, 700 book fraud.





EFCC arraigned Mr Fasasi on Monday at the Lagos State Special Offenses Court sitting in Ikeja and said that Professor Adelekan was at large.

The defendants are facing an amended six-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences.





The commission stated in the charge sheet: “Macmillan Nigeria Publisher, Professor Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan (now at large) and Fasasi Bola, sometime in 2018, obtained books worth $156,711.87 for sale by false pretences from BHS Book Printing SDN BHD of Selangor, Malaysia.”





It said that the defendants, under false pretences, promised to sell the books and remit the proceeds within two weeks of receiving the bill of lading.





“Macmillan Nigeria Publisher, Prof. Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan (now at large) and Fasasi Bola, sometime in 2018 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired among yourselves to obtain goods by false pretences, property of BHS Book Printing SDN BHD of Selangor, Malaysia,” it added.





Mr Fasasi pleaded not guilty to the charge.





Justice Mojisola Dada remanded him at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ikoyi, and adjourned the case until July 8 for a hearing of his bail application.

