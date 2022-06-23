Davido Offers Full University Scholarship To Indigent Student

Published:

Singer, Davido, has offered full scholarship to an indigent student, Morro Suleyman, who scored distinctions in all subjects in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination.





Davido, had earlier launched a search for the student, after his story was published by a news platform.





Giving an update on the search, he said, “We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included ! God bless y’all .. #wrblo”





