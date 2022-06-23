Thursday, 23 June 2022

Davido Offers Full University Scholarship To Indigent Student

Published: June 23, 2022


 

Singer, Davido, has offered full scholarship to an indigent student, Morro Suleyman, who scored distinctions in all subjects in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination.


Davido, had earlier launched a search for the student, after his story was published by a news platform.


Giving an update on the search, he said, “We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included ! God bless y’all .. #wrblo”



