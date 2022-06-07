Court Sends 73 Years Old To 24 Years In Prison For N71m Fraud In Lagos

Published:





The EFCC on Friday, June 3, 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Anthony Abomeli to 24 years in prison for N71m fraud before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.





Abomeli, 73, was arraigned by the EFCC on a nine-count charge bordering on issuance of dud cheques, obtaining by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N71 million.





He was accused of defrauding a company, Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited, in a business deal that involved the sale of land in Onitsha, Anambra State.









