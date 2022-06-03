Court Remands Late Osinachi’s Husband To Kuje Prison

Published:

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Wuse has ordered the remand of Peter Nwachukwu, the husband to the late gospel singer, Osinachi, in the Kuje prison.





Justice Ngozi Nwosu-Iheme, in a ruling on Friday, ordered that Nwachukwu remains in custody until the conclusion of his trial.





The judge gave the ruling after Nwachukwu pleaded not guilty to the 23-count charge, bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others, brought against him by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).





She granted accelerated hearing and adjourned till June 16 at 12 noon for the commencement of trial.





Osinachi was a lead gospel singer at the Dunamis Church, Abuja until her death.





