Confidence Tricksters Jailed For ‘Magic Money’ In Sokoto

Justice Mohammed Sifawa of the Sokoto State High Court has convicted and sentenced the duo of Yakubu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Yakubu to 10 years imprisonment each on a one count charge for fraudulently deception and obtaining the sum of over N5 million by false pretence.





The duo had with intent to defraud, represented themselves to the petitioners as possessing the power of doubling money through the invocation of "juju" and collected N5, 612, 000. 00 (Five Million Six Hundred and Twelve Thousand Naira) from them.





The offence is contrary to Section 310 of the Sokoto State Penal Law 2019 and punishable under Section 311 of the same Law.





The defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.

