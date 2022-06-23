CKN News Exclusive : Picture Of Sen Ike Ekweremadu, Wife After Arrest In London

Published:

This is an exclusive picture obtained by CKN News of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice in the dock at a court in United Kingdom today

The Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London had denied bail to former Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice over claims that they trafficked a 15-year-old boy from Lagos to the UK with the intent to harvest his organ.

CKN News learnt the couple's child is suffering from a chronic kidney disease and needed a transplant

Along the line a boy of 15 was contacted to donate the kidney but it was alleged that his age was falsified as 20 a claim which the metropolitan police is currently investigating

The couple have been denied bail and remanded in police custody till 7th July 2022 when their application for bail will be entertained

Meanwhile Senator Ekweremadu's handlers have released a letter purportedly sent to the British Embassy in Nigeria on the boy in question

