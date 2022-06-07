Buhari's Installation: Presidency Rubbish Tinubu's Claim

Published:

The Presidency rubbished claims by APC stalwart, Bola Tinubu, that he was largely responsible for Buhari’s victory at the 2015 polls after the President had failed in three earlier attempts.

According to a statement signed by Shehu, the Presidency said the past should not decide the next general election and what matters today is to elect a candidate that would “make our country better than it has ever been.”

The statement is titled ‘Comment on the statement made by a leading APC flag bearer candidate.’





CKN News reports that Tinubu, had raised some dust last Thursday when he claimed that without him, Buhari would not have emerged the president in 2015.





The Presidential aspirant made the claim at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, when he was addressing the APC delegates ahead of the party’s primary elections.

In its reaction, the Presidency said “It is perhaps not surprising that on the eve of the All Progressives Congress flag bearer primary there are those running as candidates who wish to associate themselves with the President’s rise to elected office seven years ago.

“There are many people who played parts large and small in his historic election in 2015, making history as the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president with power changing hands peacefully at the ballot box.

“There are those who advised the President to run again; those who decided to build a political party – the APC – that could finally be the political vehicle capable of delivering victory where all other opposition parties and alliances before it had failed.

“Those decisions may have been agreed upon by a few. But they were delivered by thousands and voted for by tens of millions. No one can or should claim to have made this possible.”

It added that as crucial as the 2015 victory was, it is not what should decide the next general election.

