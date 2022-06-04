Buhari To Meet Aspirants, Reveal Preferred Candidate Sunday

Published:

There are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday revealed his preffered candidate for Monday's APC Presidential primaries

The President was said to be planning a trip to Ghana today (Saturday), without resolving the consensus crisis rocking the party.

A top government official who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the President would return to the country later in the day.

Nevertheless, the President, who returned from Spain on Friday afternoon, is expected to meet with the aspirants on Saturday night or Sunday.

“The President is expected to travel to Ghana tomorrow (today). After that, he is expected to meet with the aspirants and thereafter reveal his preferred candidate for the party’s ticket,” the source added.





