Buhari Returns From Rwanda

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja yesterday after attending the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.





President Buhari, who left Abuja on June 22, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja around 1:04 p.m yesterday and was received by senior government officials.

While in Kigali, the President attended the official opening ceremony on June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on June 24 and 25.

He also held high-level bilateral discussions with other Commonwealth leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and met with Nigerians living in Rwanda





