The Deputy Governor to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.





Speaking with newsmen during a press conference in Ibadan on Sunday, Olaniyan noted that he will be joining the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State.





He added that despite his defection, he remains the Deputy Governor of the state as his defection does not affect the relationship between him and the Governor.

