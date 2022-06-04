Breaking: We Did Not Disqualify Any Presidential Aspirant..APC National Chairman

Published:

The All Progressives Congress on Saturday denied disqualifying 10 presidential aspirants.

The clarification was made by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, when he addressed newsmen at the party secretariat in Abuja.

The screening report of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led committee had caused panic in the camps of the 23 aspirants.

The suspense was further heightened when the party and Oyegun kept mum on the 13 cleared aspirants.

While dousing the tension that was created following the submission of the screening report, Adamu disclosed that the 13 aspirants being touted as the successful candidates were only recommended as first-class materials.

“I want to say very clearly that no aspirant has been disqualified. It’s like sitting in an exam. Even if you pass there is grading from first-class to ordinary pass.

“So, no aspirant was disqualified. Incidentally, the president has invited all of them to a dinner today,” he said









Share This