Published:

Three APC Presidential aspirants have allegedly stepped down for the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

This was disclosed this afternoon by the Director General of Yemi Osinbajo campaign Senator Kabiru Gaya

He did not disclose the names of the those who stepped down for the VP but said they will announce this at the venue of the primaries later tonight

CKN News could not authenticate his claim as delegates are already arriving the venue at Eagles Square Abuja

Share This