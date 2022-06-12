Breaking: Released Kaduna Train Passengers Moved To Abuja

Published:

The 11 captives of the Abuja-Kaduna train who were released on Saturday have been moved to the nation’s capital.

According to a source, the victims are currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

CKN News had reported how the Publisher of Desert Herald, Tukur Mamu, facilitated the release of the victims who spent over 70 days in captivity.

It was gathered that the 11 victims regained their freedom after eight children of their abductors were released to them on Saturday.

A source said that instead of the terrorists to release all female captives as earlier agreed, they released six vulnerable females and five males said to be suffering from deteriorating health condition.

The source said the released victims are expected to reunite with family members in the FCT on Sunday.

Share This