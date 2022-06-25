Saturday, 25 June 2022

Breaking : Lady Volunteers To Donate Kidney To Ike Ekweremadu's Daughter

Published: June 25, 2022


 A lady that goes by the name Martha Uche has volunteered to donate a kidney to the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu 


Martha made the offer in a viral video obtained by CKN News 

The lady in her 30s when asked what she wants in return  for the offer said she is ready to donate the organ with no monetary reward



According to her , the plight of Miss Ekweremadu has touched her and she sees her in her dream hence the need to make the sacrifice 

It will be recalled that Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife are currently being detained in London over alleged attempt to harvest the organ of one David Ukpo

The case has been adjourned till July 2022


