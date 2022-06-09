Breaking : Goodluck Jonathan Visits FRSC HQ To Renew Driver's Licence

Published:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan today visited the Headquarters of FRSC at Wuse Abuja to renew his driver's license

He was accompanied to the place by the former Corps Marshal of FRSC Osita Chidoka

On hand to recieve was the Corps Marshal of the lead agency Boboye Oyeyemi PhD Mni

CKN News gathered the former President commended the FRSC for its efficiency and ability to stick to the core mandate of its founding fathers

He also commended the staff of the agency for saving lives of millions of Nigerian road users





More Pìctures later

