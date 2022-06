Published:

Bearing any unforeseen circumstances CKN News can project Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the APC Presidential primary

As counting of the ballot papers continues, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now favoured to win the primary with the number of votes announced so far during sortings

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has left the venue of the primary





Final result will be announced soon





