Breaking : Bandits Attack Abuja Estate , Kidnap Several Residents

Suspected bandits have reportedly attacked Genuine Estate after EFAB Queens in Gwarinpa, an estate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was learnt they carried out the attack in the early hours of Monday armed with bows, arrows and machetes.

An unconfirmed number of residents were said to have been kidnapped from the estate.





The attack is coming barely hours after many worshippers were killed in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh told The Nation there is an unconfirmed incident at Galadimawa area of the FCT and not Gwarinpa.

She said it was not yet confirmed if the incident was a case of kidnap or robbery.





Adeh promised to find out details as soon as possible.

