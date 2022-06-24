Billions Of Naira Not Recovered From Gen Buratai's Residence..ICPC

Published:

Nigeria’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has described as inaccurate reports about a raid by its operatives on an Abuja property allegedly belonging to former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.





In a statement issued on Friday, the ICPC stated that the reports about the retired general were concocted.





“The attention of the ICPC has been drawn to some inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property,” read the statement in part.





“The Commission wishes to state that ICPC operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the FCT, Abuja, on Thursday, 16th June, 2022 between 5:00pm and 12:00am in suspicion of money laundering. Facts available for the time being indicate that the property is owned by owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.”





The statement further disclosed that the ICPC recovered ₦175,706,500, $220,965, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Mercedes-Benz car, a BMW, customized mobile phones, several designer wrist watches, and some property documents.





It also disclosed that the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Kabiru Sallau, was arrested and that investigations are ongoing.









