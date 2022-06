Published:

The founder of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has begged Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party forgiveness.





Mbaka had averred that Obi can smell the seat of power for being a stingy young man.





His comment angered many of Obi’s followers who have been calling for the head of the cleric.





Reacting, Mbaka in a letter of apology to Obimites, said he was misunderstood and asked Obi and his supporters to forgive him.





Letter









Share This