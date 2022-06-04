APC Constitutes 50 Man Media Committee For Presidential Primaries ( Full List )

Published:





The ruling All Progressives Congress has released the list 50 man members of the Publicity committee for its forthcoming Presidential Primaries in Abuja

The Committee is headed by Governor Sule of Nasarawa State with Alhaji Lai Mohammed as Co Chairman

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode is Deputy Chairman

Some other members of the Committee includes Senator Opeyemi Bamidele , former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Kehinde Bamigbetan and Bestman Nze Jumbo

Full List





