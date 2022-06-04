Saturday, 4 June 2022

APC Constitutes 50 Man Media Committee For Presidential Primaries ( Full List )

Published: June 04, 2022



 The ruling All Progressives Congress has released the list 50 man members of the Publicity committee for its forthcoming Presidential Primaries in Abuja 

The Committee is headed by Governor Sule of Nasarawa State with Alhaji Lai Mohammed as Co Chairman 

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode is Deputy Chairman 

Some other members of the Committee includes Senator Opeyemi Bamidele , former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Kehinde Bamigbetan and Bestman Nze Jumbo

