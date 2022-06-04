Angry Husband Smashes Man's Car For Allegedly Having Affairs With His Wife

Published:

A man has been seen in a viral video smashing a car which reportedly belongs to another man who is having secret affair with his wife.

According to reports, he tracked the man down to where he stays and stormed his house during the day for a confrontation.

But it was gathered that the wife’s boyfriend refused to come out of his house when he realised that it was his lover’s husband at his door.





In a video making the rounds online, the husband could be seen creating a scene and smashing the car. He also tried to gain entry into the house through the side windows and back door.





