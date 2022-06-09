Alleged Killer BRT Driver, Nice’s Trial Stalled Again

Published:

For the third time, the trial of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice was stalled in court following the absence of his lawyer.





When the matter came up Thursday, the Lagos State Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who is leading the prosecuting team informed the court of the absence of the defense counsel.





A visibly upset Justice Serifat Sonaike noted that it was the second time he had failed to inform the court of his absence.





She said his action was inexcusable, especially with the sensitivity of the trial and the public interest in the case.





She berated the defense counsel for wasting “precious” judiciary time and resources without any reason given for his absence.





The court adjourned the matter to 30 June and 7 July for the continuation of the trial.





Justice Sonaike charged demanded defense counsel be served by e-mail and also physically notified of the next court hearing.





The defendant, Andrew Nice Ominicoron is standing trial on a five-count charge including the murder of his passenger, 22-year-old Bamise Ayonwola.

Share This