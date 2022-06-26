Adire Festival Lightens Up Vienna Austria Social And Entertainment Space

Published:

After two years break Adire Carnival yesterday 25 June 2022 returned with a bang.

Tagged “Carnival of Peace and Unity” it commenced with a gathering of all the participants at 12.00 noon in front of the Nigerian Embassy in the 3rd district of Vienna, Austria.





The participants waved the Nigerian and Austria flags. At exactly 13.00 hours the parade started with a fanfare. The lead trumpeter Mr Richmond Ojobor blew the trumpet and the drummers joined with the beat of the African drums.





Participants from the Nigerian communities from other parts of Austria like Salzburg, Graz, Karten and Linz joined the celebration.

Others included visitors from Ireland, UK, and USA. They were joined by friends of Nigeria from Brazil.





The Carnival parade route passed through Rennweg street, Schwarzenberg square and the Vienna ring road in the city centre of Vienna.





The parade terminated at Hoffburg in front of the Welt Museum Vienna near the office of the Austrian President. The event continued with a stage show in the big ceremonial hall of the Welt Museum Wien.





Dr Johnathan Fine, Director of Weltmuseum Wien delivered the welcome remarks followed by the opening address delivery by the Nigerian Ambassador to Austria who was unavoidable absent but was represented by his deputy Mr Hamidu.





The Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, HE. Ambassador Thomas Schlesinger ; HE. Ambassador Modupe Irele, Nigeria Ambassador to Hungary and Dr Dayo Olomu, Best selling author of The Premium Leader delivered the goodwill messages while HRM Oba Abdularazeez Oluwatoyin Akinde, the Olodo Ekun of Igbesa Aworiland delivered the royal remarks. Nollywood superstar Lateef Adedimeji later spiced up the event with a scintillating performance. The event organised by Egbe Omo Oduduwa was sponsored by Ethiopian Airlines and Zillenium..." Dayo Olomu

