Actress Chacha Eke Faani Announces Marriage Break-up

Published:

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani has ended her nine-year-old marriage with her husband Austin Faani.





The couple got married in 2013.





Chacha took to her Instagram page late Monday night to announce that she is done with her marriage to Austin.





With the tone and manner she composed her message, she may have been going through hell in her marriage.





She captioned the heading of her message as “Leave now alive or leave as a corpse.”





Chacha said many had died pretending all was well while wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.





“I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”.





“For the 2nd time in 2 years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents,” she sated.





Chacha added that “If push comes to shove & suddenly I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.”





Share This