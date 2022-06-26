Sunday, 26 June 2022

Breaking : Abducted Catholic Priest Regains Freedom In Katsina

Published: June 26, 2022


 

The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State on Sunday evening announced that two reverend fathers and two others abducted by gunmen at Gidan Maikambo , Kafur local government of Katsina State have regained their freedom.

A statement issued Sunday, the Diocesan Director, Social Communication, Rev Father Chris Omotosho, said “With hearts full of joy, we announced that our brethren Fr. Stephen Ojapa, Fr. Oliver Okpara, Mr. Hassan Hassan and  Ms. Ummie Hassan.who were abducted by gun men  at midnight of 25th May, 2022 in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State, have all gained freedom. 


The statement further said they  thanked everyone  for their  prayers, support, encouragement and show of love. “May the name of the Lord be praised, now and forever. Amen! Thank you.”

The statement did not say whether ransom was paid before the gunmen freed them


