3 Children Of Same Parent Die Inside Parked Car In Lagos

Three children of same parents have been found dead inside a parked car they were playing in at Owode Elede area of Ikorodu, Lagos The Nation has learnt.





The kids identified as Oliseh, Daniel and Destiny Egba, three, six and eight years respectively, were feared to have suffocated on Thursday evening.

It was gathered that they had entered a parked Hyundai Accent car with registration number BDG404CL to play at 16, Gbamire Street, Owode Elede, and could not come out of the vehicle.





The Nation gathered that the children whose mother, Lorita Azibato, lived at 2, Gbamire Street, had in the course of playing strayed to the compound where the vehicle was parked.

It was however not clear how long they stayed inside the vehicle before their bodies were discovered by some visitors of the car owner.













“No one knew they were inside the vehicle. It was some visitors who came to see the owner while looking at the vehicle that discovered them.





“When their bodies were brought out around 7pm, their mother was not back from the market.

“Neighbours did not have her telephone number, so police had to wait until she returned home around 11:30pm to break the news to her.





“Apparently, the children were not in the care of anyone else. The person in charge of them would have looked for them before their mother returned from the market,” said a source.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said operatives attached to Owode Onirin received information around 7pm on Thursday that the young siblings were found inside the car lifeless.

He said detectives immediately went to the scene, secured it for investigation and evacuated the bodies to the mortuary

