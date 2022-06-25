25 Year Old Man Apprehended For Uploading Lady’s Nude Pictures On Social Media After Raping Her

Published:

A 25-year old man, Adeluola Oladipupo, has been arrested in Lagos for allegedly raping a lady and posting her nude pictures on social media.





It is reported that the suspect lured the lady to an undisclosed hotel in Ogba and engaged her in romp without her consent and took her nude pictures before he allowed her to go.





Thereafter, he uploaded the nude pictures on social media and equally sent the nude pictures to the victim’s lover, one Moses Alola, on his WhatsApp line demanding N150,000 ransom or he would upload it on social media.





It was reported that Adeluola was unable to raise money from the lady’s lover so he proceeded to upload the nude pictures on the internet for the public to see.

Traumatized by his action, the lady reported the matter to the Police at Area G Command, Ogba. He was trailed, eventually arrested and detained at the Command for interrogation over the conduct.





During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to have committed the crime and was unable to justify his actions.The Police found him culpable and subsequently charged him before the Ogba Magistrates Court for the alleged offence. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.





The prosecutor, Inspector Mathew Ikhaluode, asked the Court to give a date for hearing since he pleaded not guilty to enable the Police to prove that he actually committed the alleged offence. The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Fajana Oyenike, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. He was remanded in the Correctional Centre at Kirikiri town, Lagos, pending when he will perfect his bail conditions while the matter was adjourned till 22nd June, 2022, for mention.

