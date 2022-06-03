2023 : Why Seyi Makinde Dropped His Deputy

Published:

The alleged rift between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, has climaxed as the governor dropped the deputy ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.





The governor has picked Bayo Lawal, a former attorney-general in the state, who hails from Kishi in Irepo Local Government Area of the state.





Lawal served as the state attorney-general in the administration of the late Lam Adesina. He also served as the executive chairman of Oyo State Housing Corporation under Makinde.





Olaniyan was a governorship aspirant in the African Democratic Congress before the party entered into an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 election.

