Why I Killed Abuja Female Corper..Jealous Lady Confesses

Published:





The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command on Monday said it paraded the alleged killers of Abuja missing Corps member along with 3 notorious kidnappers and bandits said to have been terrorizing innocent citizens in Niger state as well as boarding communities in Abuja at the FCT Command Headquarters.





Among the suspects paraded was a 26 – year – old, female, jealous lover named Jennifer Tsembe, who criminally conspired with one Monday Simon popularly called Black, 36, and Solomon Abu, 35 and killed one Terungwa Stephenie, age 26 Corper who resides in City homes estate Lokogoma.





Ms. Tsembe who confessed to the crime, according to her she killed the victim to separate her from her estranged lover, Edward Achadu so she could have him all to herself.

She said she dropped the victim’s son at Holy Trinity Catholic Church a day after the incident.

Stephanie was declared missing after leaving home for her Community Development Service (CDS) last month.

She was later found dead two weeks after she disappeared with her body mutilated in the Lokogoma area.

Following the ongoing investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the corps member’s death, the husband, Terungwa Edward Achado and others are currently in police custody, a police source told YGIST.

According to the source, the husband and two others who last called the phone number of the victim were arrested on Saturday, April 30.

He revealed that the suspects are with the homicide section of FCT Police Command as investigations continue.





Share This