Unknown Gunmen Behead Kidnapped Anambra Lawmaker, Placed Head On Village Square

Anambra Lawmaker Okechukwu Okoye who was earlier kidnapped by unknown gunmen have been beheaded.





Head of the lawmaker who is representing Governor Charles Soludo’s constituency was found dumped at Chisco park in Amichi community.





CKN News earlier reported that the lawmaker who was representing Aguata North Constituency was kidnapped in Umuona, Aguata LGA, Anambra state on 15th May.





Unfortunately, his head was found lying publicly on the ground without the rest of his body at a village Square





At the time of filling this report, it is not clear who or which group was responsible for the gruesome murder but a note was found beside his head, asking all security operatives to leave south east.

