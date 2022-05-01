UK Police Issues Final Warning To Ex BBnaija Housemate

Published:





The London Metropolitan Police Service has issued a final warning to its female officer, Khafilat Kareem, who achieved fame as a participant in the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show in 2019.

The service said she took part in the show without permission.

Khafilat, a Police Corporal (PC), was said to have requested for leave without pay in order to feature on the reality TV show in June 2019 but her request was declined as the force told her that taking part in the show was “not in the best interest of either her or the Metropolitan Police Service.

In spite of the warning, however, she appeared on the show and handed over some official items she had taken with her without permission to the programme’s organisers.

Thereafter, she entered the Big Brother house in Lagos where she spent 77 days before she was evicted.

A misconduct hearing panel constituted by the force was said to have found her guilty of breaching the standards of professional behaviour in relation to “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct” and should therefore be given a final written warning.

Reports quoted Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Day as saying: “Permission was refused for PC Kareem to appear on the Nigerian version of Big Brother as it was felt it was not in the best interest for either her or the Metropolitan Police Service to take part.

“Despite this refusal, she went on the show anyway.

“A detailed investigation was carried out by the Met’s directorate of professional standards which concluded PC Kareem should face gross misconduct proceedings.

“Being a police officer means you must abide by the standards of professional behaviour. PC Kareem’s behaviour clearly fell far short and she has been given a final written warning.”

According to reports, PC Kareem joined the Met Police as a PC based at Lambeth station in 2015, having worked part-time as a special constable for four years.

At the time she appeared on Nigeria’s Big Brother, the show’s website said the officer wanted “the exposure that being in Big Brother Naija House brings so that she can do societal good”.

She told the show she is “secretly talented in spoken word, singing and dancing”.

Fans of the show were particularly taken with her romance with fellow contestant Ekpata Gedoni.

The two had since consummated their romance and are blessed with a boy, named Malakai

