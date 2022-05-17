Udom Emmanuel Purposely And People Oriented Leadership In Akwa Ibom State ( See Pictures)

Published:

It has been seven years since Mr. Udom Emmanuel assumed leadership of Akwa Ibom State, as Governor. Within this period, he has brought his vast wealth of private sector experience to bear on the management of the resources of Akwa Ibom state.





With the Five-Point Agenda of his first term and the Completion Agenda of his second term as blueprint, his pragmatic leadership approach and ascendant enviable results have evoked admiration from a wide spectrum of stakeholders, analysts and observers.





In this edition of Wetin Udom Don Do? Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information and Strategy, serves you a brief of some of the milestones that have stood Governor Udom Emmanuel in good stead with unbiased observers, analysts and stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom, nay Nigerian project. Irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political alienation, they are united in their conclusion that Mr. Emmanuel possesses the poise, acumen and reach to help Nigeria overcome the socio-economic and political challenges facing her.

