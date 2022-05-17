Two Students Die After Drug Induced Sex Spree In Ibadan

Published:

A Nigerian student identified as Oromidayo Daniel reportedly lost his life while his female partner was rendered unconscious ( now dead ) after the two reportedly had a long duration of sexual intercourse.





The male student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, and his partner were found unconscious in their apartment on Monday, May 16.





The deceased, a National Diploma 2 student identified only as Oromidayo, was from the Civil Engineering Department, while his lover, Aramide, is also in ND 2 level in the Department of Business Administration





Their corpses have been deposited in the morgue





They were alleged to have taken a high dose of tramadol before engaging in the sex spree





Photo: Instablog

