Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Two Students Die After Drug Induced Sex Spree In Ibadan

Published: May 17, 2022


 

A Nigerian student identified as Oromidayo Daniel reportedly lost his life while his female partner was rendered unconscious ( now dead )  after the two reportedly had a long duration of sexual intercourse. 


The male student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, and his partner were found unconscious in their apartment on Monday, May 16. 


 The deceased, a National Diploma 2 student identified only as Oromidayo, was from the Civil Engineering Department, while his lover, Aramide, is also in ND 2 level in the Department of Business Administration


Their corpses have been deposited in the morgue 


They were alleged to have taken a high dose of tramadol before engaging in the sex spree


Photo: Instablog 


