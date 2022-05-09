Top 4 Successful Champions League Football Clubs Of All Time

Published:





When it comes to the championships of quality clubs, attracting the largest number of fans, it is difficult for any name to surpass the UEFA Champions League. Every season is very intense and dramatic and the clubs give 100% with the desire to be the winner. Do you know which teams are holding the most titles in this prestigious tournament? Here are the face of these champions.

Real Madrid - 13 times champion

The Royal Spanish Club set many unprecedented records in the history of the European Cup. Real is the team that owns the record of winning the most titles with 13 times. They won the title five years in a row from 1956 to 1960, an achievement that is hard to break in today's football. In 2017, Real Madrid fulfilled their Decima dream and became the first team to retain the title by defeating Juventus in the final with a score of 4-1. Real Madrid is also the favorite team of many Nigeria betting players for winning the Champions League title in 2021-2022.

A.C. Milan - 7 times

AC Milan is Italy's most successful team in the Champions League. The red and black striped team has won the highest throne of this tournament 7 times. AC's last championship trophy was in 2007 when they owned a very strong squad that scared the whole of Europe with Kaka, Gattuso, Pirlo, Inzaghi, ... at the peak of their careers. In addition to the 7 championships, AC has also won the runner-up 4 times, in which the defeat to Liverpool in 2005 is their most painful defeat.

FC Bayern Munich - 6 times

The Bavarian Gray Lobster has been crowned 6 times in the most prestigious arena for European clubs. In its history, Bayern once dominated the league for 3 consecutive years from 1974 to 1976 with 3 championship trophies. In the summer of 2020, Bayern Munich reached the semi-finals of the Champions League after thrashing FC Barcelona 8–2 in the quarterfinals FC Bayern Munich beat Olympique Lyon 3-0 to reach the final against Paris Saint Germain. At the final in Lisbon, Portugal, Bayern won 1–0 with the only goal of Kingsley Coman and won their sixth Champions League title. Thereby ranked 3rd on the list.

Liverpool FC - 6 times

Liverpool is the most successful English team in the Champions League / Champions League with 6 titles. They were the dominant force in both the foggy country and Europe in the late 70s and early 80s. In 7 years, Liverpool won the old continent 4 times with greats like Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness.

After many years of waiting, Liverpool won the 6th European championship in a very convincing way. In the semi-finals, despite being 3-0 down by FC Barcelona in the first leg, the Red Brigade still fought hard in the second leg and won 4-0, thereby winning the final and filling their name in the final. And then, Liverpool won the 6th time in the C1 Cup with a 2-0 victory over compatriot Tottenham.

In addition to the teams mentioned above, many other teams have won the throne in this prestigious tournament. With the above achievements, have you found yourself a favorite club?

