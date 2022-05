Published:

There was a valedictory court session at the supreme court on Thursday in honour of Mary Odili, who is retiring from service.





Odili, a justice of the supreme court, is retiring after clocking 70.





In her remarks, she spoke on the issue of state of origin and residency as it affects Nigerians, especially women.





“The issue should be given immediate attention, lest we ignore the matter at the risk of a lost opportunity to set the ship of state on the right course,” she said.

Share This