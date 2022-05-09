Senator Odebiyi Commends FG On Opening Of Borders

Published:

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial zone in the National Assembly Senator Tolu Odebiyi has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent reopening of the land borders closed in 2019. He said that the gesture was a good development which would go a long way in alleviating the economic hardship which the people in his constituency, which shares border with Benin Republic, have suffered as a result of the action.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Odebiyi noted that the policy initiative by the Federal Government has gone a long way in addressing such problems as smuggling, illegal trafficking in arms, irregular migrations, importation of banned items like foreign rice and textiles and myriads of trans-border crimes, which necessitated the border closure.

Odebiyi, who is the Acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) tasked the Nigerian border officials to be more diligent and professional in manning the borders so as to prevent the country from being a dumping ground for sub-standard products originating from other nations.

He thanked his colleagues in the National Assembly for supporting his Bill which seeks to establish the National Institute for Border Studies at Imeko, Ogun State, to provide for teaching, research, instruction and training of students in Border Management and other related matters. The Bill has been passed by both Chambers of the National Assembly, and is awaiting presidential assent.

Senator Odebiyi is of the view that when the Institute is established, it will go a long way in addressing the problems at our borders.

It will be recalled that the President in August 2019 ordered the closure of Nigeria`s land borders over the proliferation of illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into Nigeria from neighbouring West African countries.

Share This