Revealed: The Intimidating Resumee Of PDP Presidential Aspirant Mohammed Hayatudeen

Published:









NAME: Mohammed Hayatu-Deen





DATE OF BIRTH: September 15, 1953





PLACE OF BIRTH: Bama, Borno State, Nigeria





MARITAL STATUS: Married (with five children)





EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND





1966 - 1970 - Government College, Keffi (WASC)





1972 - 1973 - School of Basic Studies,

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

(‘A’ Level Certificate)





1973 - 1976 - Ahmadu Bello University , Zaria - Nigeria

B.Sc (Econs)





1976 - 1977 - National Youth Service Scheme - Lecturer,

Ondo High School, Ondo State





POST GRADUATE PROGRAMS/COURSES









1994 - Euromoney: Treasury Management Program





1996 - INSEAD, France: Strategic Leadership Program





1998 - Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts,

USA (Advanced Management Program)





2000 - London Business School

(Strategic Leadership and Corporate Renewal)

2000 - Harvard Business School

(Making Corporate Boards More Effective)









WORKING EXPERIENCE





I) Sept, 1977 - Sept, 1979





Economist, Nigerian Agricultural Promotions Co. Ltd., Kaduna (Subsidiary of New Nigeria Development Company)





a) August 1977 to June 1979





Economics Team, Kano River Project. Involved in an intensive 18 months field work and feasibility report preparation on existing farm management practices within the study area (covering 200,000 hectares) and its implications for irrigation development. Different technology strategies were also examined.





II) September 1979 to March 1980





New Nigeria Development Co. Ltd

(NNDC) Kaduna – Nigeria’s single largest diversified holding Company at the time.





a) September 1979 to March 1980

Investment Executive (Grade I) - Credit Analyst





b) April 1980 to July 1981

Senior Investment Executive (Head of Department of Chemicals and other Manufacturing):





III) August 1981





Principal Investment Executive/Principal Credit Analyst





IV) August 1981 to December 1981

Acting Director, Textiles, Chemicals and Other Manufacturing Division.





V) December 1981 to September 1982

Substantive Director, Textiles, Chemicals and Other Manufacturing Division.





VI) September 1982 to March 1984

Divisional Director, Real Estate, Construction and Building Services.





VII) March 1984 to March 1988





Group Managing Director and Chief Executive





Responsibilities





Overall responsibility for the creation of new investments and the efficient management and control of some 13 subsidiary companies and 127 associate companies. NNDC provides both equity and loan finance to clients. It was the single largest diversified holding company in Nigeria with a successful operational history going back to 1949.





ACHIEVEMENTS AS GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR





1. Initiated and successfully managed the change of NNDC’s mission from a development company to an aggressive, profit driven commercial company.





2. For the first time, introduced a formal planning culture into the entire Group. Prepared and launched a maiden 3-year Strategic Plan with the assistance of Arthur Andersen & Co.





3. Turned around the fortunes of the company by improving operating profits substantially.





4. Eliminated the exposure of the company to potential business losses by revolutionizing the Management Information Systems.





5. Played a major catalytic role in the transformation and repositioning of the Group’s portfolio of insurance and brokerage companies spread across Nigeria.





5. Recognised, for the first time, the need for divesting from sick companies. Therefore created a Divestiture Department, trained staff on divestiture methodology and successfully divested from 10 companies within 9 months.





6. Raised the authorised and paid up capital of the company from $75 to $150 million - the single largest increase in company history.





7. For the first time in company history, successfully negotiated and obtained a $35 million (N3.5 billion) foreign line of credit from the European Investment Bank.





8. For the first time, negotiated and executed with UNIDO a Technical Assistance and Co-operation Agreement and various Trust Fund Agreements on behalf of subsidiary companies.

9. Negotiated and secured a large facility from UNIDO for purposes of financing various technical assistance projects.

10. Successfully rehabilitated a number of manufacturing enterprises which had been closed down for more than 5 years.

11. Conceived and established a number of new projects in manufacturing and distributive sectors.

12. Conceived, articulated, developed and established a quality Merchant Bank as an NNDC Subsidiary.





VIII) January 1990 to June 2001:





Managing Director/Chief Executive, FSB International Bank Plc





o Responsible for the day-to-day management of the Bank, providing leadership and long-term strategic vision.





o Restructured the Bank from an ailing federal government parastatal to a profit-making commercial concern.





o Propelled the Bank to the `class’ of best six performing commercial banks in Nigeria, providing impeccable and value-added financial services to its customers; which has manifested in its consistent/progressive profits right from inception - with its future still looking brighter.





o Played a key role in influencing the Nigerian Government to formulate and implement bold economic reforms anchored on deregulation, liberalization and free markets. These were achieved through my leadership role in the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and Vision 2010 Council.













IX) June 2001 to 2004:





Chairman/Chief Executive, FSB International Bank Plc





o Providing strategic direction and leadership to the Board and

Management of the Bank.





MEMBERSHIP/ DIRECTORSHIP OF ORGANISATIONS:





Previously:





1. Chairman of 6 companies, viz:

a) Nortex Nigeria Limited

b) New Nigeria Construction Company Limited

c) Nigerian Leatherworks Limited

d) Valuecard Nigeria Plc

e) Vic Lawrence and Associates

f) Arewa Textiles Limited





2. Director of 13 companies, viz:





a) Nigerian Stock Exchange (Council Member)

b) Express Merchant Bank

c) NAL Merchant Bank

d) Newdevco Finance Services Co. Ltd (Stockbrokers)

e) Arewa Hotels Limited

f) Northern Nigeria Investments Limited

g) New Deal Commerce Limited

h) Nigeria Hotels Limited

i) Kaduna Textiles Limited

j) Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit Group

k) Nigerian Life and Pensions

l) Hogg Robinson Insurance

m) Virgin Nigeria Airline

n) First Securities Discount House Limited





Formerly:





a) Member, President Buhari’s Transition Committee and Chairman of the Committee on Economy

b) Member, National Council on Privatisation

c) Chairman, Technical Committee of the National Council on Privatisation

d) Member, Presidential Advisory Council

e) Member, Business Support Group of Vision 2020

f) Chairman, The Nigerian Economic Summit Group

g) Chairman, Dorman Long and Amalgamated Engineering Ltd

h) Director, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc.





Currently:





a) Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Alpine Investment Services

b) Member, Advisory Board of Business Day Newspapers

c) Director, 7UP Bottling Company

d) Chairman, Inlaks Computers Limited

e) Council Member, Nigerian Conservation Foundation

f) Chairman, Business Advisory Council of Conference of Northern States Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture.

MEMBERSHIP OF PROFESSIONAL BODIES





a) Member, VISION 2010 Committee





b) Member, Council on Nigerian Vision





c) Member, African Business Round Table





e) Member, Nigerian Economic Society





f) Member, Nigerian Institute of Management





g) Honorary member, Computer Association of Nigeria





h) Vice President, Association of Nigeria Development Finance Institutions





i) Member of Council, Nigerian Stock Exchange





j) Member, Institute of Management Consultants





k) Member of Advisory Board, Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre





l) Member, National Consultative Committee on Justice Reform





m) Member, Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative





MEMBERSHIP OF CLUBS





i) Member, Metropolitan Club, Lagos

ii) Member, The West African Committee

iii) Board Member, Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce

iv) Board Member, Nigerian-German Business Council

v) Executive Member, Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce

vi) Member, Lagos Motor Boat Club

vii) Member, MUSON

viii) Executive Council, Nigerian Conservation Fund





PUBLICATIONS





Over the last 14 years, I have presented 72 papers at various lectures, seminars and workshops on wide ranging subjects such as political economy, banking, insurance, community service, education, health, solid minerals, oil & gas, sports, philosophy and literature.





LANGUAGES SPOKEN





1. English





2. Hausa





3. Kanuri





HOBBIES









a) Reading





b) Traveling





c) Community Services; and





d) Sports





















Share This