Restructuring:Tambuwal Blasts Goodluck Jonathan

Published:

Sokoto State Governor Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal today blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for not allowing the country’s constitution to be amended before he left office.





Tambuwal also frowned at Jonathan for not restructuring the country.





According to him, the former president ought to have among other things permitted a thorough electoral reform, which he said would have strengthened the country’s electoral system.





Tambuwal, a top presidential candidate in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the remarks in Akure, the state capital of Ondo.





He claimed that, if the former president had listened to Nigerians’ agitations, restructuring the country would have helped to deepen the country’s democracy.





The former Speaker argued that if Nigeria had been reformed, the country’s myriad problems, including insecurity, would have been resolved.





He lamented the federal government’s overburdening, claiming that state and local governments should have been granted more authority.





“I understand the debate about restructuring, fiscal federalism, and the devolution of power. I know all of these issues and understand them very well.





“As Speaker of the House of Representatives, we attempted but unfortunately former President Goodluck Jonathan did not sign that constitutional amendment that could have possibly addressed some of these challenges being raised in terms of restructuring, devolution of power among others.”

Share This