Police Intervene As Amaechi , Magnus Abe Supporters Clash At APC Secretariat In PH

Police have fired live ammunition in a desperate attempt to disperse a crowd of protesters from the Rivers State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in port harcourt.





Hundred of protesters stormed the secretariat allgeging a plot by the leadership of the party to hijack the elective ward congresses that are part of activities in the buildup to the May 20th governorship primaries.





The crowd consisting supporters of a governorship aspirant Senator Magnus Abe insist that the process should be transparent with all contenders given a level playing field.

This caused a free for all between the supporters of Rotimi Amaechi and Magnus Abe

The state APC is yet to respond officially but some officials of the party have denied the allegations.





The atmosphere remains very tense with the protesters engaging in heated arguments with police officers at the scene.

