The Police has rounded a dreaded gang of unknown gunmen alleged to be behind most of the killings in the South East

This was confirmed in a video obtained by CKN News

Some of the suspects confessed to the crime

Six guns and two explosives ( bomb ) were also recovered from them

It was learnt that they were apprehended at Orlu Imo State

Three of their gang members were also killed in the process and burnt

Investigation is ongoing according to the Police





