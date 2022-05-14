Pictures : Rioting Youths Almost Club Another Lady To Death In Sokoto

Published:

Two ladies almost lost their lives today by rampaging youths protesting the arrest of two suspects accused of killing Deborah





The ladies in a video obtained by CKN News ran into the rioters on the Street of Sokoto





The protesting youths beat them while one of them escaped with bruises the one ( in green dress ) fell down and was almost beaten to death but for the quick intervention of some people who chased them away

It could not be ascertained if she survived the severe beating and clubbing





The youths have been rioting all day destroying goods and properties

They have also been some video trending online showing them moving from house to house in search of perceived enemies

