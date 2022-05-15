Sunday, 15 May 2022

Pictures Of Late Deborah Samuel's Parents After Her Death

Published: May 15, 2022


 These are the pictures of  the grieving parents of Deborah Samuel a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto who was murdered in cold blood by an irate mob on Thursday 

She was accused by her attackers of blasphemy and subsequently clubbed to death 

Her body was then set ablaze 

She was buried in her hometown,Tungaj 1 Magajiya, in Rijau local government area of Niger State on Saturday amidst tears 



The Police in a statement says it's still investigating the incident while some arrests have been made

The destard act has attracted condemnation across the globe 


