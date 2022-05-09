Palace To Go Ahead With Gbajabiamila's Chieftaincy Title Installation Despite Alaafin's Demise

Published:

The installation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Aare Baasofin of Yorubaland (the Supreme Lawmaker of Yorubaland) remains intact.





This was confirmed by the Oyomesi led by the traditional Prime Minister of Oyo, High Chief Olayinka Ayoola, on Sunday.





Gbajabiamila’s installation had earlier been suspended following the death of Alaafin Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III. The chieftaincy conferment ceremony, which was planned to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, was part of activities to mark the lawmaker’s 60th birthday.





But the Oyomesi, on Sunday, confirmed that the installation will go as planned when Gbajabiamila visited the palace to condole the royal family and people of Oyo over the demise of Alaafin.





According to the Oyomesi, one of the last wishes of the late Alaafin in conferring Gbajabiamila as Baasofin of Yoruba land will be fulfilled by the Oyomesi and the next Alaafin.





Meanwhile, one of late Alaafin’s children, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, while addressing Gbajabiamila, advanced reasons why the late monarch conferred the chieftaincy title on the lawmaker,





He said, “The Alaafin asked, ‘Since democracy started in Nigeria, who from Yoruba land has been outstanding in the National Assembly? Which lawmaker from Yoruba has the highest number of bills? Which one has moved the highest number of motions? Which one has the best legislative performance?’









“The person who has ticked all these boxes is Femi Gbajabiamila…As the Alaafin has said, so it is. This is the Aare Baasofin.”





Gbajabiamila’s spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, had on April 24, explained in a statement that the monarch died before the distribution of invitation cards for the event.





An invitation card of the event that surfaced online shows that the installation is slated to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, with the All Progressives Congress’ presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, named as the Chairman of the occasion.





Also, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, was slated to be the Royal Father of the Day while Chief Commander, Ebenezer Obey, and K1 De Ultimate have been named as the musicians to entertain guests at the event.

