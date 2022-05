Published:

A Nigerian simply identified as Chigbo has been stabbed to death in Vietnam

CKN News learnt that Chigbo was allegedly stabbed by a Vietnamese on Wednesday

It could not be ascertained what led to the stabbing or if the alleged killer has been arrested by the Vietnamese police

The Nigerian embassy and foreign Affairs Ministry as well as the Nigerian Diaspora Commission have not issued any statement on the incident as at the time of going to press

